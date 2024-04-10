Man leads police on chase going 123 mph on motorcycle in Kandiyohi County

A 25-year-old New London man is in custody after fleeing police and allegedly driving speeds upward of 100 mph during a chase.

A release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday morning the man engaged law enforcement in a 19-mile pursuit that started in Spicer and ended on the northwest side of Willmar.

The pursuit started when a member of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force tried to pull over a motorcycle for speeding on Highway 23 east of County Road 9.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle was clocked going 123 mph at one point during the chase.

The motorcycle eventually came to a stop near 15th Avenue in Willmar and the man was taken into custody.