Man killed in St. Croix County crash with semi

A western Wisconsin crash involving a semi-truck left a man dead Wednesday night.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Highway 63 at 200th Avenue in Forest, Wis., just before 10:50 p.m.

There, they found a Nissan Versa had failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a semi-truck and trailer in the intersection.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 22-year-old Junior O. Carranza-Guerra, from Clear Lake, Wis., died at the scene. The sheriff’s office says the driver of the semi, a Porter, Minn., man, wasn’t hurt.

It’s the sixth traffic fatality of the year in the county, according to the sheriff’s office.