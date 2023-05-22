Man killed in shooting on St. Paul’s East Side identified, investigation ongoing

The man who died early Saturday morning following a shooting on St. Paul’s East Side has been publicly identified.

St. Paul Police said Monday that 41-year-old Antuan D. Jones, from St. Paul, was found with apparent gunshot wounds in an alley on the 600 block of Arlington Avenue East. He died at the scene.

Additionally, police said a 911 caller who reported being involved in the shooting turned over the gun he used and provided a statement to investigators. He was then released pending further investigation.

Police noted a second gun was found at the scene, and the investigation remains active.

The department said, when the investigation is completed, it will turn over the findings to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

No other information is being released at this time.

Jones’ death is the city’s 15th homicide of the year, according to police.