Man killed in Maplewood ATV incident

A man is dead following an ATV accident at Fish Creek Nature Preserve in Maplewood on Monday.

Samuel Henry Sylvester, of Lino Lakes, was found dead after being trapped under an ATV on the trailhead just off Henry Lane South, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson says deputies were called to the nature preserve around 3:45 p.m., where they found Sylvester.

Authorities say Sylvester was an employee of Native Resources Preservation, which was contracted by Ramsey County Parks and Recreation to do a controlled burn of the park.

Officials added that the scene indicated there was no one else involved.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation; however, law enforcement said the incident appears to be an accident. An autopsy is scheduled to be done Tuesday.