Man killed in Lino Lakes crash early Saturday morning

A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Anoka County in the early morning hours on Saturday.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Subaru Forester entered I-35E southbound from Main Street in Lino Lakes at a high rate of speed around 2:30 a.m. but left the entrance ramp to the east, went down the embankment, hit a culvert, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof in the center median.

A Vadnais Heights man died as a result of the crash. Officials say he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The victim in the crash is expected to be identified by the Minnesota State Patrol around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Check back for updates.