A 24-year-old man died in a crash in Freeborn County early Saturday morning.

The Freightliner semi truck and Chrysler 300C were both driving westbound on I-90 when they collided at Mile Post 160 at 1:40 a.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

Oscar Antonio Ramirez, 24, from Albert Lea died at the scene after crashing with the semi.

Authorities say that his death involved not wearing a seatbelt while driving before he crashed.