Man killed in crash on Highway 52, road closed in both directions

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Vermillion on Saturday.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane on Highway 52 near 190th Street around 11:45 a.m., according to a report from the State Patrol.

State Patrol officials said a BMW Sedan was driving north on Highway 52 when it drove into the southbound lanes and hit a dump truck head-on. Debris from the crash hit a Buick Lacrosse that was behind the dump truck.

The driver of the BMW, 29-year-old Gabriel Christopher Lilja, was killed in the crash, State Patrol said.

The driver of the dump truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Buick was not injured.

The report added that Highway 52 from 200th Street to County Road 46 will be closed in both directions for “a significant amount of time.”

Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Rosemount Police Department also responded to the crash.