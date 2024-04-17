Man killed in Coon Rapids crash Tuesday evening

A man was killed in a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the crash at around 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street Northwest and Wedgewood Drive Northwest.

Investigators believe a man was driving a hatchback eastbound on Main Street when the vehicle went into the westbound lane and he crashed head-on with a pickup truck. The driver of the hatchback was declared dead at the scene.

A man and a child in the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash. The man was brought to a nearby hospital, authorities said.