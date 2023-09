On Saturday, a 23-year-old man was killed after crashing his dirt bike at the Meadow Valley Motocross Track in Millville, authorities say.

According to the press release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s, they got a 911 call at 1:10 p.m. about an accident at the track.

Austin Kristiansen of Lecenter died from his injuries. Authorities didn’t immediately say what caused Kristiansen to crash.