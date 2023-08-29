Man killed after motorcycle goes off road, hits tree

Authorities say a man is dead after his motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree Monday afternoon in Oak Grove.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, members of the Ramsey and St. Francis police departments, and other emergency workers were called to the 21000 block of St. Francis Boulevard Northwest around 3:15 p.m. for a motorcycle crash.

When the agencies arrived, they found a man was headed north on the roadway when his motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree.

Despite giving aid at the scene, authorities say the man died at the scene. His name and age haven’t been released at this time.

No word on what led up to the motorcycle leaving the roadway.