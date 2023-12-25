Man injured in stabbing at homeless encampment, Minneapolis police say
A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon inside a tent at a homeless encampment, Minneapolis police said.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a homeless encampment near the railroad tracks on the 3300 block of Hiawatha Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
A man in his 20s was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound, police said.
Investigators believe that an altercation between this man and another man escalated to violence.
There have been no arrests, police said.