Man injured in St. Paul shooting, no arrests made

St. Paul police say a man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon in the downtown area.

According to St. Paul Police, officers were called to an exit ramp of northbound I-35E at Kellogg Boulevard around 2 p.m.

That’s where officers found a 58-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Police say he had been standing alongside the exit ramp near the intersection when was hit by a stray bullet after the driver of one vehicle shot at the driver of another vehicle while they traveled past the area.

He was then brought to Regions Hospital. Police said Wednesday morning that he is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police add they found spent shell casings in the area, and then followed the vehicles’ path. They eventually found a gray Buick at Marion Street and St. Anthony Avenue. Police say the vehicle matched the description provided by a witness, and that they found bullet holes in the vehicle, as well as a flat tire.

Officers spoke with the driver, who said he didn’t know why he was shot at by the driver of the other vehicle. The second vehicle is said to possibly be a black Dodge Charger.

That vehicle, as well as the driver, haven’t been found.

Currently, no one is in custody. If you have information on the shooting, you’re asked to call 651-266-5650.