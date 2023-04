A man is recovering after being shot in the leg and the torso in St. Paul early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a person who was shot just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Hall Avenue and Page Street West.

Officers found an injured man. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police add he is expected to survive.

Police say the shooting is still being investigated, and no one is in custody at this time.