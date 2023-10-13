Man injured in North Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Friday morning in the city’s north end.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the 1500 block of North Penn Avenue around 3:18 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

There, arriving officers found a male – identified as being in his 30s – with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

As of this time, police believe the man was shot outside and then went indoors. He was then brought to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Currently, no one is in custody. Police haven’t released any information on potential suspects.