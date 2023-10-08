Man injured in Minneapolis shooting, investigation underway

Minneapolis police say a man was hospitalized Saturday evening after a shooting that left him with a potentially life-threatening injury.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of East Lake Street around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the injured man, who was then taken to Hennepin Health. His name, age and condition haven’t been released as of this time.

Police believe at this time that the man was shot outdoors, however, no other details about the shooting or the events that led up to it were immediately provided.

No one is currently in custody for the shooting, which is continuing to be investigated.