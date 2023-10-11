Man injured in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul’s Como Park neighborhood

St. Paul police say they’re searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that took off after hitting a man in the city’s Como Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Rose Avenue and Como Boulevard East for a report of a crash with injuries, but when they arrived, they found a driver had hit a man who was rollerblading on Como Boulevard, and then left the scene.

The man who was hit was taken to Regions Hospital for injuries that police say are non-life-threatening.

Police add that so far, they believe the vehicle was moving at “a high rate of speed.”

No other details about the type of vehicle involved in the crash were immediately provided.