Man injured in crash found collapsed on train tracks by drone

Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly crashed a car and collapsed on railroad tracks in Renville County on Friday.

On Friday morning, law enforcement from Renville County say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover near Highway 212 and 150th Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews and law enforcement found an unoccupied 2005 Buick Rendezvous fully engulfed in flames, according to an initial report.

After putting out the fire, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office brought in a drone to help search for the driver. A short time later, a 37-year-old Granite Falls man, who is believed to be the driver, was found.

The man was found walking alongside the Twin Cities & Western (TC&W) Railroad tracks in obvious distress, officials say. While emergency crews responded to his location, the drone saw him collapse on the railroad tracks, the report added.

Officials contacted TC&W and asked them to halt any trains in the area for the time being. Law enforcement later learned that a TC&W train was traveling westbound toward the incident, but railroad officials stopped the train about two miles away from the scene.

The man was flown from the scene to the St. Cloud Hospital via a LifeLink III helicopter. The extent of his injuries is not known.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident.