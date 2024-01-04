Man injured during reported carjacking in Minneapolis

Police say they are investigating after a man says he was shot and carjacked in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Harriet Avenue South just before 4:40 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police then found a 33-year-old man in an alley behind an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man told police he was shot during a carjacking and that his Honda Accord was stolen.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police say.

Minneapolis police say they are investigating the incident but no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.