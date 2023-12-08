Man injured by gunfire in St. Paul

St. Paul police say they’re investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said officers were called to Regions Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man who had been shot in the shoulder.

The man told law enforcement he was shot near Forest Street and Geranium Avenue East. Officials say SPPD didn’t receive any calls of shots fired in the area and officers could not find evidence of a shooting.

SPPD is investigating the incident.