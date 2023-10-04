Man injured after stabbing in Minneapolis

A man in his 20s is in the hospital after a stabbing in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the intersection of Lowry and Penn avenues north around 8:13 p.m. for a report of a fight that had escalated into physical violence.

Arriving officers found a man in his 20s a block away from the scene with a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was brought to North Memorial Hospital.

MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made at this time.