Man injured after motorcycle crash in Crow Wing County

An Aitkin man is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Irondale Township on Thursday afternoon.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on County Road 12 in which a man was driving a motorcycle eastbound when he lost control and crashed east of the intersection with Wood Land Road.

54-year-old Jason Pierce, of Aitkin, was brought to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and eventually airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with various injuries, including a head injury.

Pierce was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials say.