Man injured after exchanging gunfire with security guard at St. Paul Speedway, police say

The St. Paul Police Department is investigating an incident where a security guard shot a man who opened fire at a Speedway Friday night.

Police say they were called to the Speedway at the intersection of 7th Street East and Johnson Parkway at about 8:40 p.m.

Investigators say they learned that the security guard had removed a man from the gas station “for being disorderly.” That man then went to his vehicle and returned to the store with a pistol.

According to police, the security guard then told the man he wasn’t allowed back inside. The man then “suddenly began shooting towards the security officer” according to a report from police.

The security guard then returned fire, and the suspect went to his vehicle and fled.

The security guard was not injured.

Police tracked the vehicle after getting its license plate number. Officers then found the vehicle with the suspect inside near the intersection of John Street and University Avenue East.

Police say the suspect, identified only as a 41-year-old man, was arrested without incident and was taken to the hospital for two gunshot injuries to his arm. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers also recovered a handgun inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.