Man injured after Brooklyn Center shooting Friday night, police recover about 20 casings and gun

Police say a man suffered a serious injury but is expected to survive after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Friday night.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to the 5100 block of Xerxes Avenue North for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m.

Officers then found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital for a wound that was not life-threatening.

Investigators say witness statements led them to believe the victim confronted a vehicle in the street and was then shot.

Law enforcement then recovered “approximately 20 bullet casings” along with a firearm.

No arrests have been made.