Man injured after alleged robbery attempt, shooting in St. Paul

Police are investigating a shooting in St. Paul early Friday morning that left a man injured.

Officers from the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) were called to the 900 block of Aurora Avenue at 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a spokesperson for the department.

At the scene, officers say they found a man with two apparent non-life-threatening wounds to his arm. The man told law enforcement that he was outside the address when two men tried to rob him.

Police are investigating the incident and looking for suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.