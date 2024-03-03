Man in the hospital after being shot in the chest near apartment building in Brooklyn Park

A man was brought to the hospital after he was shot in the chest Saturday evening in Brooklyn Park, police said.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 7:20 p.m. on a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

They found a man who had been shot in the chest. First responders began life-saving efforts and the man was brought to a nearby hospital, police said.

Law enforcement conducted a search of the area but didn’t find a suspect.