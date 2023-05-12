Man in stable condition after light rail stabbing

Law enforcement said a man is in stable condition after a stabbing at a light rail station early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Metro Transit police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Nicollet Mall station in downtown Minneapolis, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The Metro Transit Police Department said the man who was stabbed was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) and reported to be in stable condition.

Metro Transit police are still searching for suspects and more information relating to the incident.