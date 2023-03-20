Man in hospital after shooting in Minneapolis’ Warehouse District

A man is in the hospital following a shooting around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis’ Warehouse District, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of First Avenue North and found a man with a “potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.”

Responders took the man to the hospital, and an investigation began.

At this time, police have not arrested anyone in connection to the incident.

