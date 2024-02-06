Man in his 60s injured after early Tuesday morning shooting in Minneapolis

A man in his 60s is recovering after a shooting in Minneapolis happened during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said officers were called to the 2000 block of Pillsbury Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting inside an apartment building.

At the scene, law enforcement found the injured man suffering from a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for his injuries.

An initial investigation indicates that multiple people were in an apartment unit when a fight escalated into gunfire. The person who reportedly fired the gun left the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to MPD.

MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made at this time.