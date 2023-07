A man in his late 50s was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday morning, Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7:25 a.m. near the 2100 block of 10th Avenue South. They found the man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was brought to the hospital by ambulance.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is still active and the scene was processed for evidence.