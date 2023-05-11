Man in custody after Thief River Falls homicide

Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night in Thief River Falls, the city’s police department said in a news release.

Thief River Falls police and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of “a male individual who was found deceased due to homicidal violence” at Digi-Key Corporations. Authorities are withholding the victim’s name pending family notification, Thief River Falls police said.

Jorge Luis Benitez-Estremera is currently in custody on a second-degree murder charge.

Thief River Falls Police Department, The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the homicide.

There is currently no threat to the public and more information will be released when available, police said.