Man in critical condition following Minneapolis house fire

A 79-year-old man is in serious condition after a house fire in Minneapolis on Friday night, fire officials say.

Minneapolis fire crews responded to a two-and-a-half-story house fire near the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue South shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, according to an initial report.

Fire crews say they forced entry through the back door of the home after assessing the fire and seeing a man in the window of the home. They administered CPR until medics took him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he remains in critical condition.

Additional crews were called to the scene to extinguish the flames, which were put out after a significant amount of water, the report added.

One firefighter received minor injuries but is in stable condition. Additionally, a neighboring home received slight fire damage, fire crews said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.