Man illegally living in Minnesota returned to Mexico for robbery charge

A man with an outstanding warrant in Mexico for a robbery has been removed from the United States by members of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) team in St. Paul.

According to ICE, 27-year-old Saul Ceniceros Santoyo was an unlawfully present noncitizen foreign fugitive and was taken to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on July 11 and flown to the Laredo International Airport in Texas. He was then taken to the city’s port of entry, where he was transferred to Mexican authorities the following day.

Ceniceros was brought to the Hennepin County Jail on Nov. 20, 2019, for domestic assault and threats of violence charges. He was removed from the United States on Dec. 24, 2019, and then illegally entered the country on Nov. 17, 2020. However, border patrol agents removed him that same day.

Then, he returned to the United States again, however the date and location of that entry isn’t known, according to ICE.

He was then convicted of two counts of domestic abuse, and was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail for each count on Nov. 4, 2022.

ICE authorities say he was again jailed in Hennepin County on Feb. 7, 2023, for a DUI charge. The ERO team arrested Ceniceros on May 5, 2023, during what they say was a targeted operation, and discovered he was wanted in Mexico for a robbery.