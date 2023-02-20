Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after fiery Porsche crash in Roseville

A crash in Roseville sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the Porsche he was driving struck a tree and caught fire late Sunday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident report says that the crash happened just before midnight on the Northbound Cleveland Avenue ramp connecting to Interstate 35W.

31-year-old Andrew Slate, of St. Paul, was traveling at “a high rate of speed” when he left the road and hit a tree, the report says.

Slate was extricated from the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

The State Patrol report shows that he was not wearing a seat belt and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.