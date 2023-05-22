Man hospitalized for serious injuries following overnight rollover crash in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a man was taken to an area hospital overnight for what they say are potentially life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash.

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of Dupont Avenue South just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof and a man trapped inside. He was eventually extricated.

As of this time, police say the man’s vehicle “impacted an unoccupied parked vehicle at a high rate of speed.” In turn, his vehicle rolled over.

Police add impairment may have contributed to the crash; however, it is still being investigated.