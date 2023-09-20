Man hospitalized, arrested following pursuit with deputy in Stearns County

A man was hospitalized and arrested following a pursuit and crash in Stearns County on Tuesday night.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office saw a Dodge Ram driving northbound on County Road 1 near 4th Street North in Sartell and weaving over the fog lines. At one point, half of the vehicle was outside of the lane markers; these factors led the deputy to believe the driver was impaired, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputy tried to pull the Dodge Ram over but the truck didn’t stop and sped up to about 100 mph. After a mile of pursuit, the Dodge Ram lost control and crashed near the intersection of County Road 1 and Coneflower Lane in Le Sauk Township.

The truck then rolled multiple times before coming to a stop, the deputy said.

Kevin Johnstone, 45, of Sartell, was extricated from the vehicle and brought to the St. Cloud Hospital. Law enforcement has not released information on any injuries.

Johnstone was later booked into Stearns County Jail on charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and third-degree DWI.