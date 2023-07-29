Man hospitalized after shooting in St. Paul

A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon following a shooting in St. Paul.

According to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster, officers were called to a business near White Bear Avenue and Third Street East at around 3:30 p.m. after staff said a man had walked in and said he’d been shot.

Officers arrived and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest area. He was taken to a hospital with what was considered a life-threatening injury.

Ernster said investigators are still trying to figure out where exactly the shooting happened and the circumstances around it.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.

The investigation remains active.