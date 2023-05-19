Man hospitalized after being stabbed, no arrests made yet

A man is in the hospital after being stabbed Thursday night, according to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

On Thursday night, officers were called to the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South for a report of a stabbing around 7:45. When police arrived, they were told a man had gone to Abbott Northwest Hospital for a stab wound.

Police say the man, who is described as being in his 30s, has a non-life-threatening injury that potentially happened during a fight.

There have been no arrests related to the incident, which is still being investigated.