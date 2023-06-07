Man hit by van in Blaine intersection, hospitalized for life-threatening injuries

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 5 and 109th Avenue in Blaine.

Minnesota State Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a van in Blaine just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

David Wallace Johnson, 48, of Brooklyn Park, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after the crash, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The report states a Dodge Grand Caravan was westbound on 109th Avenue when it hit Johnson at the intersection of Highway 65.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, and investigators do not believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol. They are not sure at this time if Johnson had alcohol in his system, according to the report.

The van’s driver, identified as a 61-year-old Blaine man, wasn’t injured.