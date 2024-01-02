Man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm by son in Blue Earth County

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm by his son in Blue Earth County on the first day of the new year.

At around 4:19 p.m., police reported to Country Manor, a mobile home community in Eagle Lake, for a 59-year-old man who had been shot. According to the sheriff’s office, the 911 caller was the man’s son and said he shot his father in the arm.

Authorities arrived and performed first aid on the man before he was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later airlifted for further treatment.

Police say the man’s son has been detained pending further investigation and there is no threat to the public.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.