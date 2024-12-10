Man gets stayed sentence, a year in workhouse for aiding shooter in 2022 homicide

A 26-year-old was sentenced Monday for aiding an offender after a 2022 Minneapolis homicide.

Jal Domach Wal was sentenced to 364 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, with credit for 66 days served. He also received a 15-year prison sentence, but that time will be stayed for the duration of his five-year probation.

As previously reported, officers found 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Harmon Place and Maple Street om Sept. 18, 2022. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Surveillance video showed Mayan Deng Mayan, 27, getting out of a silver Acura before shooting at Gildersleve and getting back into the vehicle.

Wal was identified as the owner of the Acura, court documents state.

Mayan was sentenced in October to 34½ years in prison.