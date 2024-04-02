Man gets prison sentence for assault charge filed in connection to 2023 shooting

A man charged in connection to a Minneapolis shooting has been sentenced after pleading guilty to one of the charges filed against him.

Court documents filed show 20-year-old Ivan Maurice Stewart-Spry has pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting first-degree assault causing great bodily harm. Initially, he was also charged with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted second-degree intentional murder but those were dismissed.

On Monday, Stewart-Spry was sentenced by Judge Matthew Frank to spend 94 months – or more than 7.5 years – at the St. Cloud prison. He was given 73 days of credit for time already served behind bars.

Stewart-Spry’s sentence for that case will be served simultaneously with that of another case, where he was convicted of first-degree assault causing great bodily harm. His sentence for both cases is the same.

According to the complaint, Minneapolis police were called to a home on the 3000 block of Chicago Avenue South after 11 p.m. on March 22, 2023, for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot five times, including in his temple. The man survived his injuries after going through at least two surgeries but suffered nerve damage as well as mobility issues.

Two other people who weren’t hit by bullets spoke with police, saying they were inside cooking food when someone knocked at the door. The person or persons at the door wouldn’t identify themselves and fired multiple rounds through the door, hitting the man.

At the scene, court documents say police found 22 discharged cartridge cases.

The hospitalized victim later told police when he briefly opened the door, he saw Stewart-Spry holding a gun, as well as another man, according to the complaint. After closing the door, he said he was shot.

Police found out there was an ongoing feud between Stewart-Spry and the victim, as well as the other man, identified in the complaint as Deon Antrell-McGraw, and there was an altercation earlier in the day. Stewart-Spry’s cellphone records also showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting.

The document goes on to say police later searched McGraw’s home in Anoka County, where they found live ammunition and gun parts allowing pistols to be turned into fully automatic weapons.

McGraw’s next court hearing for this case is on April 15.