Man gets 40-year prison sentence for 2022 murder

A 32-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to one count of second-degree murder.

Court records show Dajohn Cortez Ramon Yarborough was sentenced Monday to 480 months (40 years) in prison. Although he will get 68 days of credit, he must also pay more than $8,500 in restitution and fines.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Yarborough was charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder and one count of illegal firearm possession in the death of Darrell Lamon Sims II, who was 28 when he was fatally shot in April of 2022.

Sims was found injured near a home in the area of Elliot Avenue South and East 24th Street on April 2 when officers were called in for a report of multiple shots being fired. He was brought to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

RELATED: Victim of fatal weekend shooting in Minneapolis identified

An agreement filed in October shows Yarborough entered a guilty plea to the murder charge, and in exchange, prosecutors dropped the illegal firearm possession charge and also agreed to not indict him for the murder charge. The document also showed prosecutors would look for a 480-month (40-year) sentence.

RELATED: 6 shot, 1 killed in 4 separate, overnight Minneapolis shootings; 2 in custody so far

A witness told police two men ran from the area where Sims was found, a criminal complaint states. Investigators then determined the shooting happened outside the front doors of an apartment complex and Sims had run from the scene before collapsing near a home, which was south of the apartment building.

Security footage showed Sims walking up to the apartment complex doors just before 10 p.m. when a large man approached and started shooting at Sims. The complaint also notes that the suspect had a gun with an apparent extended magazine.

Confidential informants and Yarborough’s conditional release agent all identified the suspect as Yarborough.

According to the complaint, Yarborough has past convictions for assault and drug possession, and has previously been the subject of at least 10 bench warrants. He’s also absconded from supervised release at least six times, including in January 2022 and after his release from prison in July 2021.