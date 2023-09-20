Man found guilty of meth conspiracy by federal jury after cash, guns and drugs found in RV and homes

A federal jury convicted a man of multiple drug trafficking charges Monday after prosecutors presented evidence from multiple busts that happened between 2019 and 2021.

Andrew Jerome Bigbee, 57, was convicted in federal court Monday on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Bigbee’s sentencing hearing will be scheduled later.

The first search warrant was served at Bigbee’s Richfield home in early September 2019. Court documents show officers recovered more than 520 grams of meth inside, along with two guns, packaging materials, a money-counting machine and $8,000 in cash.

The year after, in October 2020, law enforcement searched Bigbee’s RV in Bloomington and found 5,000 grams of methamphetamine, a vacuum sealer machine, scales, $300,000 in cash along with other items consistent with drug trafficking.

The final warrant was served in May 2021 at Bigbee’s home in Elko. There, police found 8,000 grams of meth, $18,000 in cash and another gun.

Federal guidelines show Bigbee could be sentenced to a maximum of 40 years in prison.