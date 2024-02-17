Man found dead with gunshot wound, Minneapolis police investigating

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in Minneapolis on Friday evening.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 1500 block of Park Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Friday on a report of a dead body in a vacant residential building.

At the scene, officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. His identity and age have not yet been released.

A spokesperson for MPD said the death is being investigated as suspicious.

MPD is investigating. There have been no arrests at this time, officials say.