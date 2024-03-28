Man found dead in truck in Zumbro River, Wabasha County authorities investigating

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a flipped-over truck in Zumbro River.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an overturned truck in the river on North County Road 11 at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found the truck upside down just off the river embankment, and a deceased man was found inside. The man was identified as James A. Steiner, 62, of Alma, Wis.

The death is under investigation.