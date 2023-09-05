Man found dead in Mississippi River in Wright County

A man was found deceased in the Mississippi River near Norin Landing in Otsego, according to a news release from Wright County.

A 911 call came in reporting the body at around 1:19 p.m. and responding deputies found the man on the river’s shoreline.

The man’s identity and age are under investigation, authorities said. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area so first responders can finish the on-scene investigation.