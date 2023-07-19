Man found dead in Minnetonka home, 1 in custody

Minnetonka Police say officers arrested 39-year-old Jacob Joseph Schech on Wednesday morning after a man thought to be his father was found dead inside a home.

Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Holiday Road around 1 a.m., where they found the body of a 79-year-old man, adding he had traumatic injuries.

According to a jail roster, Schech is being held on probable cause murder.

Formal charges are still pending as the case continues to be investigated.