Man found dead in Eden Prairie house fire

A man was found dead within a burning home Sunday evening in Eden Prairie, fire officials said.

Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber said crews responded to a house fire on Oxbow Drive just after 7:15 p.m. Smoke was showing from the second story, and a 911 caller told dispatch there might be a person inside.

Firefighters entered the home and found a deceased man on the second floor. No one else was found inside the house, Gerber said.

Crews worked to put out the fire, which had been contained to the upper level.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man’s death was related to the fire.

“On behalf of all of us in the city of Eden Prairie, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all in the community as they go through this time,” Gerber said.

Crews from several nearby fire departments also responded to the fire, the chief said.

Investigators are working to figure out how the fire began.