Man found dead in creek, Brooklyn Park police investigating

A man was found dead in a creek in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, police said.

Officers were called to Brookdale Park on a report of a body in the water and found the man in the creek, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.

Officials from Hennepin County’s crime lab and water patrol, as well as the medical examiner, are helping in the investigation.

The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed, and his death is under investigation, according to authorities.