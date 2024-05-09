Man found dead during welfare check in Waseca, BCA responds

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was called to help police in Waseca on Wednesday after a man was found dead during a welfare check.

A post on Facebook from the Waseca Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of Third Street Southwest at 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday for a welfare check. After trying and failing to make contact, law enforcement entered the home.

A 64-year-old man was found dead inside.

Law enforcement says there is no danger or ongoing threat to the public at this time, although an investigation is ongoing.

The BCA responded to the scene to help Waseca officers with technical assistance.